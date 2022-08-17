Death Notice
LIONEL IVANHOE MCLEOD AKA TEDDY “DOC”
89, Lionel Mcleod formally of Miami, Florida and Ocho Rios, Retreat, and Saint Mary, Jamaica, died July 21, peacefully. He is survived by his wife: Gloria (Chubby), Eight children: Gervaise (Tony), Lionel, Neil, Kimberly, Paul, Judy-Ann, Nadia (Susie), and Nicole; sisters: Jennifer and Sharon (Bonnie); brother: Vincent; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Christ Episcopal Anglican Church, located 3481 Hibiscus Street, Miami, FL 33133. Face masks are required. Live streaming on the church YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/c/CECTheGrove and Facebook: www.facebook.com/CECMiamiFL. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade South Memorial Park, located at 14200 SW 117 Avenue, Miami, FL 33186. Arrangements are entrusted to Bernard Garcia Funeral Home.
