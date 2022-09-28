Death Notice
LOUIS E. BALKIN
72, died August 28 at Palm Gardens Rehab of Aventura. Louis was loved by all, for his intelligence, his kindness, his wry sense of humor, and his ability to light up any room with just a few words. He loved our Miami Dolphins through good times and bad (Fins up!). His favorite pastime was playing poker at the Mardi Gras Casino and Gulfstream, where many poker players are already missing him.
Louis will be remembered by family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones for his dedication to the education community as a teacher and academic supporter, especially in Miami-Dade County. He worked throughout his life with his family, including his mother and father, Revy and Simon Wikler, his sister, Joan Balkin, and his brother, David Balkin, to promote equality for Jewish Americans to the city of Miami Beach in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.
Louis was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ as the Son of God who died for our sins so that we may be saved by grace, not of works. For this reason, though we who are still on Earth are so very sad in his absence. Louis is happy and healthy in his brand new body. He is face-to-face with our Lord God in Heaven for eternity. We’ll see you again soon, dad, brother, grandfather, and friend. We love you.
Louis leaves behind his daughter, Rebekah; his grandsons, Corey and Josh; his brother, David; his sister, Joan; his close friend and ex-wife, Suzie Irby.
Arrangements are entrusted to Levitt-Weinstein Memorial Chapel.
