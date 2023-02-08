Death Notice
MAFFETT TYRONE HENRY
born June 5, 1951, to Elma Juluis Newton Henry and Luther Henry Senior in Fitzgerald, Georgia. He was the youngest of three children, Lena Mae (deceased) and Luther “Scottie.” He attended primary school at Monitor Elementary in Fitzgerald, GA, and George Washington Carver Senior High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, where he graduated in 1969. He worked as a truck driver for Sealtest, Altmans, Coca Cola and later retired from BFI in 2013. Maffett died on January 29 in Miami Gardens, Florida at 71.
He is survived by his brother: Luther “Scottie” Henry Jr.; nieces: Michelle Grant-Murray (Reginald) and Melodi Mellersonn; nephew: Luther Henry III; great nephew: Reginald Murray Jr.; great-niece: ReMiche Murray; aunt: Thera James; cousin: Jerri Harris; a host of relatives, friends, associates, and colleagues. Arrangements are entrusted to Jay’s Funeral Home.
