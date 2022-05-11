Death Notice
MARJORIE YOUNG
98, retired educator and classroom teacher, died May 8 in Conyers, Georgia. Survivors include her sons: Ronald Young (Rose), Randy Young (deceased) and Rederic Young (Angela); grandchildren: Ronnie, Ramon(Allison), Rederic (Ashley), Catherine and Jenae Marjorie; great-grands: Liliana Marjorie and Kaleb; AKA Ivy beyond the Wall Ceremony at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday in the Chapel; Knights of Peter Claver ceremony at 6 p.m., Tuesday in the Chapel. Service 10 a.m., Wednesday at Saint Mary Cathedral located at 7525 NW 2 Avenue, Miami, FL. 33150. Arrangements are entrusted to Range Funeral Home.
