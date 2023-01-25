Death Notice
MELDEN C. BYRD
46, lead qualifications coach for Education Dynamics, died January 11. Viewing 3 - 9 p.m., Friday at Royal Funeral Services Inc., located at 17475 NW 27 Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33056. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at First Baptist Church Bunche Park located at 15700 NW 22 Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33054. Also on Zoom: ID 656-167-4226 and Passcode 1993. Interment 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 31 at Vista Memorial Gardens located at 14200 NW 57th. Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL 33014. Arrangements are entrusted to Royal Funeral Home.
