Death Notice
MELVIN STANLEY GREENE
51, laborer of odd jobs, died October 21. Survivors include his daughter: Angela Greene; father: Rev. John Fair (Vivian); brothers: Milton Greene, Jermaine Fair and Russell Fair; Sister: Frances Harden(Charles); uncle: David Smith; auntie: Jeannette Smith and grandchildren.
Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Saturday in chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Range Funeral Home.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));