Death Notice

MELVIN STANLEY GREENE

51, laborer of odd jobs, died October 21.  Survivors include his daughter: Angela Greene; father: Rev. John Fair (Vivian); brothers: Milton Greene, Jermaine Fair and Russell Fair; Sister: Frances Harden(Charles); uncle: David Smith; auntie: Jeannette Smith and grandchildren.  

Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m.,  Saturday in chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Range Funeral Home.

