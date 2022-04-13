Death Notice
NEDRA HENRY-ALEXIS
67, retired secretary for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died April 7. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Monday April 18. Service 1 p.m, Tuesday, April 19 at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North. Arrangements entrusted to Gregg L Mason Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));