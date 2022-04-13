NEDRA HENRY-ALEXIS

Death Notice

NEDRA HENRY-ALEXIS

 67, retired secretary for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died April 7. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Monday April 18. Service 1 p.m, Tuesday, April 19 at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North. Arrangements entrusted to Gregg L Mason Funeral Home.

Load entries