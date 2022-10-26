Death Notice
OLLIE MAE DIDLEY CANTEY
Our beloved transitioned on Monday, October 17 peacefully at her home. She was 80 years old.
Ollie was originally from Omega, GA, later her father moved their family to Clewiston, FL and eventually she moved to Miami where she has lived for over 50 years. She worked in various social worker positions and managerial roles. She will be remembered for her quick wit, charisma, innate caregiver qualities, and “Ollieisms.”
Left to cherish her sweet memories are her husband of 55 years, Mr. Warren V. Cantey; three children: Nia I. Cantey, Antoine J. Cantey Sr., and Antoine J. Cantey Jr.; Three grandchildren: Twania Cantey, Edgar Martinez, and Ashlee Martinez; one brother: Otis Didley Jr. Viewing 3 - 9 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday in the chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to Royal Funeral Home.
