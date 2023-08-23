Death Notice
PAULINE DAWKINS GLOVER
The youngest of four children of the late John Dawkins and Leola Allen Dawkins, was born in Miami, Florida on March 1, 1939. Pauline was a direct descendant of Bishop Richard Allen, the founder of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. On Thursday, August 10, 2023, Pauline was called home to eternal rest at the age of 84.
Pauline was reared in Miami and attended the historic Booker T. Washington Junior-Senior High School, graduating in 1957. After graduation, she attended Florida A&M University, where she majored in Elementary Education. While at FAMU, she was re-aquatinted with her high school classmate, John D. Glover. They were married on July 2, 1960, from this union three children were born: Wanda, Anthony, and Mark. Pauline became an early childhood education teacher and taught in Miami, Florida, Washington, D.C., Manassas, Virginia and Newark, New Jersey.
She and John were married 63 wonderful years. Throughout John’s successful career, Pauline was a force of encouragement, offering invaluable advice in times of both triumph and challenge.
Pauline was a grateful person, a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a caring friend. She was not one for the spotlight, but her constant, quiet strength had a positive impact on all that knew her. Everyone that knew Pauline saw her commitment to God, and the strong values that she instilled in her family. Her grandchildren affectionately called her “Nini”.
Pauline and John are longtime members of Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church in Ft. Lauderdale, now under the pastorage of Henry E. Green, III. she served on the Mittie Hankerson Stewardess Board at Mount Hermon, in a time when recognition often overshadows quiet contributions. Pauline’s life is a reminder of the immeasurable impact of service, humility, and sacrifice. Her legacy teaches us that true strength is often found in quiet moments and although it may go unseen, it is never unfelt.
She is now safe in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She will be missed by all, but especially by her loving family. She is predeceased by her brother Earnest and her daughter Wanda. She is survived by her husband: John; siblings: Harry and Rose; children: Anthony (wife Adela) and Mark (wife Shelley); granddaughters: Amanda, Angela, Alyssa, Aria, Alexandra and Mia; nieces and nephews: Craig, Cedric, Corey, Michael, Karen, and Amy.
Arrangements are entrusted to McWhite’s Funeral Home.
