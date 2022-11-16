Death Notice
RAYFORD SHIPMAN III AKA GIDEON DANIELS
37, died November 6. He was one of the realest, humblest, militant minded brothers I’ve known my whole life. Today is truly a sad day and you will truly be missed my brother. You were woken before we even knew the meaning of the word. Thank you for your motivating words and always noticing the progression in our lives. It’s a honor to know you my brother.
Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Hadley Davis Funeral Home.
