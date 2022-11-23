Death Notice
REV. DR. SAMUEL A. TRICE
Our beloved pastor of Drake Memorial Baptist Church in Miami, FL, and a proud graduate from Howard W. Blake High School class of 1969 in Tampa, FL., transitioned on Wednesday, November 16, surrounded by his family.
Samuel A. Trice was born January 23, 1951 in Jacksonville, Florida. He spent his adolescence in Tampa before leaving to attend college in Tallahassee. Dr. Trice is an alumnus of Florida State University, Barry University and Jacksonville Theological Seminary. He was an enthusiastic Educator who retired after 39 years of service with Miami-Dade County Public Schools and was then fully dedicated to his pastoral work.
He leaves to cherish sweet memories with his wife of 42 years: Dr. Gwendolyn Scott Trice, MSW; his daughters: Tanisha Corbett and Sybil Trice; his son: Alaric Trice; and his grandsons: Michael-Anthony Perdomo, Taron Trice, Samuel Trice-Henley, Christian Cameron, and Terry Lee Wallace, III. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith International located at 2300 NW 135 Street, Miami, FL 33167. Interment Saturday 1 p.m. at Vista Memorial Gardens located at 14200 NW 57th Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL 33014. Arrangements are entrusted to Vista Memorial Funeral Home.
