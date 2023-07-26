Death Notice
RONALD DONALDSON
It is with great sadness, that we the management and staff of Richardson Mortuary announce the transitioning of Ronald Donaldson on July 17 , at his residence .
Mr. Donaldson began his involvement in the funeral service industry in the 1980’s by becoming the owner of his own removal /transfer service. His desire to become more involved in the industry led him to the late Mrs. Artie Richardson owner of Richardson Mortuary who allowed him to work around the funeral home and encouraged him to follow his dream, along with Mr. Manker of Manker Funeral home, who was his mentor.
In the 1990’s he became the Co-owner of Donaldson and Fryer Funeral Home located in Florida city and later opening a location in Homestead FL. In the 2000’s he reconnected himself with Dwight L. Jackson Sr. and Richardson Mortuary where he remained an intricate part of the staff. Mr. Donaldson will be remembered for his empathy and compassion.
A memorial service to be held in his honor will be announced.
Final Rites Entrusted to Richardson Mortuary.
