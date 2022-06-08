Death Notice
SANDRA BLACK POWELL
Sandra Black Powell was born January 4, 1941 in Daytona Beach, Florida, died June 3 at Shoreside Health and Rehabilitation Center. Her parents were Roy Black, Virginia, and Ulysess Mose. She was also nurtured by her grandmother, Olive Eichelberger (all deceased).
Sandra was educated in the public schools of Volusia and Walton Counties in Florida. She attended Santa Barbara High School in California and entered college after eleventh grade due to advance coursework. Sandra graduated from Bethune-Cookman College (University) with a Bachelor of Science Degree, 1961. She earned a Master’s Degree from Florida International University. A retired principal with Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Sandra was a faithful and active member of the Church of the Incarnation, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Bethune-Cookman Alumni Association, and several community organizations.
Left to cherish her memory are cousins Thaddeus L. Collins(Juanita B), Sonya C. Frazier and Wallace Mobley, Jr. and her investment in the future, Jaydan Mobley (13-year-old cousin). Also left to cherish her memory are many devoted church members, friends and extended family.
Litany 6:30 p.m., Monday June 27, Funeral service 10 a.m., Tuesday June 28, at The Church of the Incarnation 1835 NW 54th Street. Miami, FL 33142. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall, Ferguson and Hewitt Funeral Home.
