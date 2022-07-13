SFC JEREMIAH SYKES SR. AKA J-BABY

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

SFC JEREMIAH SYKES SR. AKA J-BABY

03/17/1947 - 07/03/2021

It seems like only yesterday, as we said, our last so long. It has been a year since you transitioned to your forever home with God on 07/17/2021.

To say you are missed doesn’t even begin to tell how we feel. Your transition has left us an enormous void in our lives; everyone is affected differently. But the bottom line is you are missed and never to be forgotten. 

Thank God and you for the precious memories we shared from 09/1969 to 07/2021. From the beginning to the end of 03/17/1947 - 07/03/2021, you positively impacted all who met you. I will love you forever and a day.

With loving memories, your wife, Barbara Sykes; daughter, Giavonnie; son Jeremiah Jr and grandchildren.

