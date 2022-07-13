In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
SFC JEREMIAH SYKES SR. AKA J-BABY
03/17/1947 - 07/03/2021
It seems like only yesterday, as we said, our last so long. It has been a year since you transitioned to your forever home with God on 07/17/2021.
To say you are missed doesn’t even begin to tell how we feel. Your transition has left us an enormous void in our lives; everyone is affected differently. But the bottom line is you are missed and never to be forgotten.
Thank God and you for the precious memories we shared from 09/1969 to 07/2021. From the beginning to the end of 03/17/1947 - 07/03/2021, you positively impacted all who met you. I will love you forever and a day.
With loving memories, your wife, Barbara Sykes; daughter, Giavonnie; son Jeremiah Jr and grandchildren.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));