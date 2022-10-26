Death Notice
TOMMIE LEE LEWIS JR.
59, laborer, died October 15 at home. Survivors include his father, Tommie Lee Lewis Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at First Deliverance Church of God In Christ located at 6229 NW 11 Avenue, Miami, FL 33150. Arrangements are entrusted to Range Funeral Home.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));