TOMMIE LEE LEWIS JR. 

 59, laborer, died October 15 at home. Survivors include his father, Tommie Lee Lewis Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.  Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at First Deliverance Church of God In Christ located at 6229 NW 11 Avenue, Miami, FL 33150. Arrangements are entrusted to Range Funeral Home.

