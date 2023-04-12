Death Notice
VANCE PHILLIPS SR.
entrepreneur, was born on March 6, 1941 in Hawkinsville, GA to the late A. J. Phillips and Emma Powell-Phillips, died March 20 at Aventura Hospital at the age of 82.
Vance graduated from Middleton High School in 1958 and later moved to New Jersey. Vance furthered his education by attending Trenton Junior College in Trenton, NJ majoring in Fine Arts. He worked as an editor and publisher of PRIDE Magazine which focused on Black Culture, business, education, and politics.
Vance later moved to Miami, FL where he continued working as an editor for the Miami Herald Newspaper. Vance was also an advocate for health and wellness. He enrolled and studied cosmetology and permology at Dudley University in Georgia where he received his certification. For more than 20 years, Vance provided exceptional care to many clients and developed hair and skin care products throughout the City of Miami. He had a heart for philanthropy and was very active in the community.
During those years he pursued a political career in the city of Opa-locka, FL. Where he worked very closely with several congressmen in his district. In his later years, Vance became the CEO of his own Ride Share Company located in Miami Gardens, FL. Vance was a follower of the Lord and enjoyed spreading that love of Christ to so many of his clients. He was known for his strong integrity, dedication, and hard work. Vance enjoyed Jazz, painting, home repair and more importantly his family. He was generous and kindhearted and was willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, fulfilling a full and accomplished life.
Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Glendale Baptist Church of Brownsville located at 4601 NW 22 Avenue, Miami, FL 33142. Arrangements are entrusted to Arcelays Funeral Services.
