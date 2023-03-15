Death Notice
VEOLA BUTLER WILLIAMS
born in Miami’s Overtown to Evelyn Butler and Michael Moss who migrated from the Bahamas. Veola was also raised by a loving step-father, Charlie Butler. She obtained her high school diploma from Booker T. Washington High School in 1947. Veola wed Eddie Lee Williams on September 27, 1959. She worked for the first Black Police precinct in Miami. She later worked as an administrative assistant for the EEOC and for Janet Reno during her tenure as State Attorney. She was a community activist and worked with Jessie Trice Community Health Center. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving children on March 5, she was 93.
Veola was preceded in death by her husband: Eddie Williams and grandson: Kevin Butler. She is survived by her children: Evelynda Butler, Anthony Williams, Rachel Williams, Phyllis Williams, Patrick Williams, and Mikelo Williams; grandchildren: Kyle Butler, Kevin Robin, Dominique Williams, Natalie Williams, Anthony Williams II, Darius Williams, Chantal Williams and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and numerous loves ones who will forever cherish her memory.
Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Greater Holy Cross Missionary Baptist Church located at 1555 NW 93 Terrace, Miami, FL 33147. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Ferguson and Hewitt Funeral Home.
