Death Notice
VERA JANE POITIER CHASE
77, Vera’s mortal life journey on Planet Earth ended on June 2, 2022, in Nassau, Bahamas where she remained a lifelong resident. She was born to Charles Leonard of Orange Creek, Cat Island and Myrthis Bodie Poitier, August 15, 1944.
An exceptional, impressive human being and high achiever throughout her life, she was educated at Sacred Heart School and Xavier College. Professionally, she had a long successful career as a Banker. She was the first person of color to be hired by the Royal Bank of Canada and retired thirty-six years later as a Branch Manager. Personally, her lifelong incredible passion was for creative writing and historical research. She was an accomplished published writer, author and historian. She was the author of several books and poems; “Take Me Back to Guanahani and “Pirates Paradise. She was Founder and President of the Commonwealth Writers of the Bahamas. An avid researcher of history, Vera commented: “I am in love with Bahamian history. Nobody studies Bahamian history like I do. Other people go out and have fun, but I research history all the time”. She was also, a member of the Bahamas Historical Society. Vera had an unequivocal thirst for the compassionate mentoring of young writers. She had “unwavering love and incredible dedication” to the development of students as aspiring writers. She delighted in the intelligence, dedication, confidence, and talents of young people.
The office of Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, the spouse of the Prime Minister expressed being deeply saddened of the loss of an extraordinary Bahamian; Vera Chase who “nurtured, encouraged and supported young writers from all strata of society. Thanks to Vera’s passion, hard work, high energy, vision and knowledge, many Bahamian youth have achieved their dreams and talents to become accomplished writers of short stories and poems. She organized and directed the annual Story Tellers Convention in 2009, to give Bahamian writers the opportunity to be heard. She was concerned that not enough persons were recording the present for the future in the Bahamas. The theme of the convention was “Embracing Our Past With The Future”. She was charming, fun loving, with a great sense of humor. She loved her Bahamas land, her Poitier family and Cat Island, the home of the Poitier’s historical Bahamian beginning. She also loved spending many summers and holidays with her aunt Florence Poitier Williams and family in Miami, particularly Bunch Park.
Left to cherish her precious, everlasting legacy are Devoted husband: Brandford Chase; loving daughters: Stacia Chase Major; Dr. Tanya Chase; son: Corey Chase; grandchildren: Justin Major, Aaron Major, Saturie Chase, and Ezekiel Chase; sister: Cynthia Poitier Gibson; brothers: Leonard Poitier, Lester Poitier, and Kirk Davis; aunts: Marionette Poitier Bethel, Fannie Poitier; nephews: Gavin Gibson, Duane Gibson, and Brando Gibson; devoted cousins: Dr. Evalina Poitier Bestman, David Poitier Williams, Charles Poitier Williams, Jackie Bain and other family and friends who dearly loved her.
Funeral service 11 a.m., Friday June 24, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Street, Nassau, Bahamas. Live Stream information will be available at Bethel Brothers:www.bethelbrothersmortician.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Bethel Brothers Mortuary and Crematorium, located 34A Nassau Street, Nassau, New Providence, Bahamas
Phone 242-322-4433.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));