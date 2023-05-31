Death Notice
WALTER DERRICK HARRIS SR.
68, a librarian assistant with Miami-Dade County Library System, lead singer, songwriter, and drummer of the Total Package Band, died March 17 in Miami, FL.
Memorial service 1 - 4 p.m., Saturday at Arcola Lakes Recreational Center located at 8301 NW 12 Avenue, Miami, FL 33147. All are welcome to attend. Arrangements are entrusted to Caballero Rivero Southern Funeral Home.
