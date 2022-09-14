Death Notice
WAYMOND “TUB” MARSHALL
70, went to be with his Lord and Personal Savior Jesus Christ on September 8. Waymond Marshall, affectionally known as “Tub,” was born in Fort Valley, GA, to the late Floria Bell Johnson Marshall and Washington Marshall, Sr. on December 8, 1951. After he graduated from Henry Alexander Hunt High School in 1969, he enlisted in the United States Navy. “Tub” was a proud and honorable veteran who devoted his life to his country. “Tub” continued to serve his country as he was a loyal member of Disabled American Veterans. While he was not working or volunteering, “Tub” enjoyed watching The San Francisco 49ers and cheering them on every time they played. He also enjoyed Ohio State and was on the Alumni Committee at Henry Alexander Hunt High School. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and dear friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosa Marshall. Survivors include daughters: Ayanna N’Kenge Marshall Dawson and Jamillah Quiana Marshall; grandchildren: La’Quawn Robinson and Keylin Dawson; siblings: Washington Marshall Jr., Lula Greene, Bura Marshall, Willie Louis Marshall, and Mary Green, all from Fort Valley; mother-in-law: Geraldine Fullwood; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Viewing 6 - 8 p.m., Friday at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of his life service 1 p.m., Saturday at Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Reverend Richard Smith officiating. Entombment will immediately follow at Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, where he will rest beside his beloved wife.
Arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory.
