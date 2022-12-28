WILLIAM REESE

Death Notice

76, retired teacher and guidance counselor from Miami-Dade County Public School System, died December 24 at Memorial Regional Hospital. He’s survived by his children: Geoffrey W. Reese, Genelle A. Reese, Stephen Lavender; ex-wife: Louise Sidney Reese; sister: Martha Reese Hollinger; Niece: Marian Seals and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing and wake 4 - 9 p.m., Friday at Royal Funeral Home located at  17475 NW 27 Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL.  Service 10 a.m., Saturday at New Way Fellowship Baptist Church located at 16800 NW 22 Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL. Arrangements are entrusted to Royal Funeral Home.

