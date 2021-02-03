DEBORAH H. CHEATHAM

70, supervisor at AT&T, died January 24 at Jackson North Medical Center. Survivors include: daughters: Monique and Tonya; sons: Bobby Jr and Darnell Sr; sisters: Karen Delancey, Janice Starks and Geleta Starks; brothers: Ernest Johnson. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at  Kionna Worship Center.

