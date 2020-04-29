DEBORAH WELL BRADDOCK

69, retired phone operator with Bellsouth, died April 18 at Jackson North. Survivors include husband: Charles Braddock, Jr.; children: Charles III and Letitia; sisters: Veronica Blue, Cynthia Jones, Genevieve Daniels, Harriett Gaines, Felton Wells and Carl Wells.  Service 1 p.m., Wednesday.

