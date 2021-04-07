DECELLA DANNDRAIA BARBER

59,  retired, died March 23.  Proceeded in death: by her father: Nimrod Barber; brother: Dyrren Sidney Barber and sister: Devonne Robinson; Survivors include: her sons: Marcellus P. Miller of Miramar, FL. and Dyrren Devonne Barber of Lake Whales, FL.; mother: Shirley Barber Cherelus; aunt Lawanda Brockton; uncle:Willie Mulkey; sister: Dushan Catherine Cobb (Bartow) of Cantonment FL. Wake follow by memorial 6 -10 p.m., Friday at 10010 Loquat St, Miramar, FL 33025.  Repass 2 p.m., Saturday at 10010 Loquat St, Miramar, FL 33025.

