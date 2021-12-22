DEEANA KATHY JOHNSON

56, editor and photographer at Black News Channel, died December 20 at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Center. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., December 29, Wednesday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.  Graveside Service 10 a.m.,  Thursday, December 30 at Caballero Rivero - Southern Memorial Park.

