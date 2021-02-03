DELORES GENE DELANCY-GRAHAM

71, retired postal employed for United States Postal Service, died January 29. Survivors include:  her daughters:  Gina R. Bowden and Jade Simmons; sons: British Williams, Alfred Simmons, and Chad Graham; brothers: Donna Delancy (Karen), David Delancy, and  Gerald D. Delancy (Nina-jo); and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Viewing  3 - 6 p.m., Monday, February 8 in the Chapel. Service 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 9 at New Way Fellowship Baptist Church.  

