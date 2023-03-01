DELORES SANDS LOCKETT

85, retired educator for Miami-Dade County Public School Systems, died February 21 at Jackson North Hospital.  Viewing 5:30 - 6:30 p.m., Litany service 6:30 p.m., Ivy Beyond The Wall service 7:30 p.m., Friday at The Church of The Incarnation. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the church.

