DELORIS FISHER WHITE

72, domestic work, died October 18 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Survivors include her husband: John White; daughters: Tousha Faulk and Nia Brooker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at Antioch  Missionary Baptist Church of Brownsville.  

