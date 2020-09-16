74, office support specialist for Miami Dade, died September 4 at Jackson North Medical. Survivors: daughters: Geraldine Scruggs, Yolanda Pearson (Jake), Tamerian Slater (Marcus); son: Harold Pearson (Tasha); sisters: Patricia Faulk (Lemmie), Johnnie Ruth Caldwell (Otis); brothers: Jackie Fuller (Diane), Edward (Banita), Hary (Mae), Charles (Sandra), Johnnie B Jr (Crystal). Service 12 p.m.,Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

