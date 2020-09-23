DEMECO EQWAN GREEN, 44, laborer for Florida Power & light Company, died September at Jackson Hospital North. Survivors include: wife, Nakia Green; mother: Deborah Green; father: Willie Green III; son: Sean Green, and Jacques Allonce III; sister: Lisa Green; brother: Willie Green IV; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3-7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at New 79th Street Word Church International.

Load entries