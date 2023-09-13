DENISE GILMORE-MOSES

62, retired sanitation worker, died August 30. Viewing 5 - 8 p.m., Friday at The Church of God Evangelist Center. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at New Fellowship Christian Center.

