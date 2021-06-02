DENISE MOORE-FINCH

56, housewife, died May 21.  Survivors include: husband: Reverend Lamont Finch; children: Trymiah Finch, Deandra Finch, Devaughn Erving-Finch, Sophia Turner-Finch, Summer Turner-Finch; siblings: Larry George, Lee Moore, Dennis Moore, Rickey George, Freida George, Betty Page, Juanita Moore, John Larry Moore, Aretintle Moore-Biggs, Edna Moore-Laurent, Lillian Moore James, Evine Moore, Jr., Patricia Moore-George.  Viewing 3-7 p.m., Friday at Miami Power House Church, 5817 NW 24 Avenue, Miami, Florida.  Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

