DEREK R. WRIGHT

51, manager of Wright & Young Funeral Home died February 17 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Survivors include: Wife: Violette, son: Andrew, sisters: Stephanie (Willie), Dr. Catherine McKham, Wilda McKham, Argentina Richards, and Jacqueline (John) Young, Brothers: Terry, Twins Carnell and Pernell Sumner; Uncles: Gerald Wright and Roddy (Gwendolyn) Evans, Aunt: Lucille Modest. Services were held

