DERRICK L. HOLLINGSHEAD, 48, maintenance man and chef, died September 9. Survivors include: mother: Patricia Hollingshead; wife-:Dorothy Malone-Hollingshead; son: Darrius; daughter-: Derricka, seven stepchildren; brothers: Gregory, Montriel, and Cory Hollingshead; sister: Chanera Hollingshead, and a host of other family and friends. Viewing 6-8 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Latter Glory House, 21910 SW 120th Avenue, Goulds, FL. 33170.

