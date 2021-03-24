DERRICK MCCUTCHEN

51, truck driver, died March 20. Survivors: wife: Michelle; children: Marquavis Smith and Tashaunieka Jones; father: William McCutchen; mother: Linda McCutchen; sisters: Denise McCutchen and Diane McCutchen.  Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday at the Bethel Apostolic Temple. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at the church.

Load entries