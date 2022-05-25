DESEREE MCCORD

65, retired from Miami-Dade County School Board, died May 15 at Palmetto Hospital. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m., Friday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church located 2330 NW 93rd Street, Miami, Florida 33147. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, located 1350 NW 95 Street. Miami, FL  33147.

Load entries