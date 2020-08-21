DESIANO SANTOS

17, student, died August 2. Survivors: mother: Marilyn Santos; father: Geovanny Santos; siblings: Marcos Rodriguez, Rafel Rodriduez, Desiree Rodriguez, Denis Rodriguez, Marilyn Santos, Geovanny Santos, Jr., Jacob Santos, Mariah Soto, Paris Soto and Rihanna Soto. Viewing 10 a.m.,- 1 p.m., Thursday in the chapel.

