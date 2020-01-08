DIONE PIGATT LARMOND

30, cook, died December 29. Survivors include his parents: Sonya Carroll and David Larmond; children: Princess Larmond and DiMari Larmond; siblings: Jessica Gibbons, Kristie Pigatt, David Larmond, Laron Goree, Joseph Pigatt; grandparents: Brenda Carroll, Freddie Pigatt, Lizabeth Larmond and Caswell Larmond. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Peace Missionary Baptist Church.
