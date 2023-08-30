78, waste water treatment superintendent, died August 22. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Koinonia Worship Center, Hallandale Beach, FL.
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 81F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 81F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: August 30, 2023 @ 4:52 pm
78, waste water treatment superintendent, died August 22. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Koinonia Worship Center, Hallandale Beach, FL.
Use the star ratings below to let us know what you thought about the article you just read. We value your feedback. Thank you!
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription