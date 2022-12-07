DONALD GREGORY GARNER

72, retired warehouse specialist, died November 26. Survivors include: wife: Annie; sons: Latrod and Craig Garner; daughter: Zakia Garner - Marchan; other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., with memorial service at 6 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at New Way Fellowship Baptist Church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));