DONALD GREGORY GARNER

72, retired warehouse specialist, died November 26. Survivors include: wife: Annie; sons: Latrod and Craig Garner; daughter: Zakia Garner - Marchan; other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., with memorial service at 6 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at New Way Fellowship Baptist Church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

Load entries