DONALD JACKSON

83, retired non-secure officer for Department of Juvenile Justice, died January 18. Survivors include daughters: Andrea and Natalie Jackson; son: Donald Kevin Jackson (Cecilia); sisters: Beatrice Davis (George), Cathy Regina Thomas (Walter) and Brenda Taylor; other relatives. Viewing 11 a.m., - 1 p.m., with service to follow at 1 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade.

