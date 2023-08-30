DONNA KAY BARNES

63, retired educator for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died August 17 at North Shore Hospital. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Friday at Northside Church of God.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 80F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: August 30, 2023 @ 6:14 pm
