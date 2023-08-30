DONNA KAY BARNES

63, retired educator for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died August 17 at North Shore Hospital. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Friday at Northside Church of God.

 

