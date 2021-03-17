DONNA MARIA MOORE

63, home maker, died March 11 at hialeah hospital. Surviors include: Mother: Mattie Addison; sons: Daryl Davis and Corey Moore; daughters: Nikia Coleman (Trumain),Tyrena Miller and Marian Moore, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Viewing 6 - 8 p.m., Today.

