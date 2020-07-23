DONNITA CAROLYN DOE

60, pre-school teacher at Work and Play Day Care Center, died July 13 at Palmetto Hospital. Survivors: sons: Jervel Flueller, Taray Doe; daughters: Tyesha Rivers, Keishaunda Doe-Blanding; siblings: Frankie Grimes, Alma Doe, Fred Doe. Viewing 4-8 p.m., Thursday at Bethel Apostolic. 

