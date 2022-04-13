DORIS RICHBURG

87, retired front desk operator for North Shore Medical Center, died April 10. Survivors include: husband: John Haskell Richburg, Jr.; son: Tai Cochran (Rosa Williams); sister: Faye Fennell; other relatives. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday, April 22 in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Saturday, April 23  in the chapel. Entombment: Caballero Rivero Southern.

