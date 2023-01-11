DOROTHY E. SINGLETON

87, homemaker, died January 8 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Viewing 4 - 9 p.m., Friday in the chapel located at 17475 NW 27 Avenue, Miami, FL 33056. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Greater Love Full Gospel Baptist Church located at 18200 NW 22 Avenue, Miami, FL 33056. Final rites and burial at Walker Funeral Home in Charleston, South Carolina.

