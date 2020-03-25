DOROTHY HARRIS JOSEPH

83, retired teacher for U.S. Government Virgin Island, died March 20. Survivors include her daughters, Dawn Marie Carr, Vera Harris Peters, and Jacqueline Abraham Marie; son, Okeife Harris; 20 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service 10 a.m., Friday at Oscar L. Range Chapel.            

Load entries