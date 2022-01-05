DOROTHY LOUISE HOWELL-MCCRAY

86, retired educator for Miami-Dade County Public School System, died December 24 at home. Survivors include her daughter: Carol Parramore (Larry); grandsons: Ryan Parramore and Marcus Parramore; stepdaughter: Barbara McCray Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at St. Paul AME Church.

