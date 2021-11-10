DOROTHY MAE BOLDEN

93, retired cafeteria manager for Miami-Dade County Public Schools died November 4 at North Shore Hospital. Survivors include her daughters: Deborah Bolden and Beverly Bolden-Harvey; sons: Donald Bolden, Ronald Bolden, Howard Bolden, Shakur A. Bolden and Thadieus McKinnon; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Monday, November 15 at Liberty City Church of Christ. Graveside service 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 16 at Vista Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

