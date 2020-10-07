DR. CHERYL E. JOHNSON

DR. CHERYL E. JOHNSON, 58, retired principal, for George Washington Carver Elementary School died September 30. Survivors include: husband: Samuel L. Johnson Jr., retired principal; sons: Samuel L. Johnson III Northwestern and Dr. Jarrette E. Johnson; mother: Alvalia Ellis; siblings: George Ellis (Treneka), Ruth Myers(Kevin), and Dr. Jean Gordon(Cedric); and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation/ No Viewing Friday 5-7p.m., in the chapel. Service 1 p.m. at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers please send donations and checks payable to: George Washington Carver Elementary PTA's Excellence through Equity Fund in honor of Dr. Cheryl Ellis John.

